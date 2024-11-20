Court Reserves Judgment In PDP’s Suit Challenging Adelami 

Share

The Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has reserved judgment in a pre-election suit filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Hon. Agboola Ajayi, seeking the disqualification of Dr Olaiyide Adelami, the Deputy Governor-elect.

Ajayi and the PDP claim that Adelami, running mate to Governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is ineligible due to alleged inconsistencies in his name.

They argue that Adelami is listed under various names, including “Adelami Owolabi Jackson” and “Olaide Owolabi Adelami,” which they describe as irreconcilable discrepancies.

Representing the plaintiffs, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) M. Ndoka urged the court to disqualify both Adelami and Aiyedatiwa and to bar the APC from participating in the election.

Ajayi also sought a declaration that the APC lacked validly nominated candidates for the November 16 governorship poll.

Six SANs appeared in court to represent various parties, including Dr. Remi Olatubora SAN and Idris Abubakar SAN for Adelami, Mr. Tayo Oyetibo SAN for Governor-elect Aiyedatiwa, Mr. Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN for the APC, and Charles Edosan SAN for INEC.

Adelami’s counsel, Dr. Olatubora, countered the allegations, explaining that the discrepancies in Adelami’s name are minor variations.

He cited documents such as Adelami’s 1974 WAEC result and his 1982 degree certificate from Ambrose Alli University to show consistency in identity over the years.

Olatubora further argued that the plaintiffs lack locus standi under Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022, as they are neither APC members nor participants in the party’s primaries.

He contended that the suit is not a pre-election matter and is procedurally flawed for being filed via originating summons instead of a writ of summons, given its fraud-related allegations.

Justice Toyin Adegoke, presiding over the case, announced that the judgment date would be communicated to the parties.

