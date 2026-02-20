Court Reserves Judgment As SERAP Seeks Dismissal Of DSS’ N5bn Defamation Suit

An Abuja High Court yesterday adjourned indefinitely judgment on a N5.5 billion defamation suit instituted by two employees of the Department of the State Service (DSS) against the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Justice Halilu Yusuf reserved the judgment on the matter after taking arguments for and against the suit by the three parties. Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele sued SERAP and its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare for allegedly making false claim that they invaded SERAP’s Abuja office on September 9, 2024.

Lawyer for the DSS Oluwagbemileke Kehinde urged the Judge to grant all the reliefs sought by his clients in the interest of justice.

He admitted that although the names of the two claimants were not mentioned in the defamation materials, they had however established substantial circumstances that they are the ones referred to in the published defamation article by SERAP on its website.

He submitted that all ingredients of defamation had been clearly established and the offending publication referred to the two officials.