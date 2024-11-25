Court Reschedules Nnamdi Kanu N50bn Suit Against FG

Share

Following the absence of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, the N50 billion suit filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), against Federal Government has subsequently been fixed for Feb. 11, 2025.

New Telegraph reports that the suit, which was fixed for November 25, could not proceed because Justice Ekwo was on an official engagement.

The judge was said to be sitting in another division of the court.

Recall that Kanu had sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants in the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/462/2022.

Kanu, who sued the defendants over allegations bordering on violation of his rights, alleged that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

He wants the court to determine whether the way and manner in which the plaintiff was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws.

In the originating summons, the IPOB leader is seeking 11 reliefs, including an order for his release from Department of State Services (DSS)’ custody and for the court to award the sum of N100 million to him.

However, in a notice of preliminary objection dated June 6, 2022, but filed June 27, 2022, the Federal Government and AGF prayed the court to dismiss the suit, describing it as an abuse of court process.

