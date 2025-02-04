Court Removes Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland, Tajani Anaje

Share

A Kogi State High Court sitting in Lokoja has removed His Royal Majesty (HRM) Chief Ahmed Muhammed Tajani Anaje as the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by Justice Salisu Umar, ordered Anaje to immediately cease parading himself as the paramount traditional ruler of Ebiraland.

The case, marked HCO/05C/2024, was filed by Dr Barnabas Adeku Ojiah and two others against the Governor of Kogi State and Anaje.

READ ALSO:

The petitioners argued that Anaje’s appointment in January 2024 by former Governor Yahaya Bello was riddled with irregularities, making it legally invalid.

Justice Umar, in his judgment, nullified Anaje’s appointment and emphasized the need for strict adherence to traditional and legal protocols in selecting a new Ohinoyi.

As the situation unfolds, attention is now focused on how Kogi State will handle the selection of a new Ohinoyi, ensuring compliance with both tradition and law.

Share

Please follow and like us: