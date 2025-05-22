Court Remands Two Over Alleged Attempted Murder

Share

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, yesterday remanded two persons, Olaitan Fasasi and Kehinde Tobiloba in a correctional facility over alleged attempted murder.

Fasasi, 40, and Tobiloba, 26, whose addresses were not provided, are being charged with conspiracy, attempted murder and membership of a secret society.

The Magistrate, Mr L.A Owolabi, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction. Owolabi directed the police to forward the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. He thereafter adjourned the case until May 31, 2025, for mention.

The Prosecutor, Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendants committed the offences at about 5.00 pm on February 15, 2025, at Mushin, Lagos.

She said that Fasasi, Tobiloba and others now at large, attempted to commit murder by shooting at a resident, Alfred Ademola. “They armed themselves with a locally made gun. They belong to Eiye Confraternity, a group proscribed by law,” she said.

Share