Court Remands TikToker Over False Claim About Tinubu’s Health

An Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered the remand of a social media influencer, Ghali Ismael, at the Keffi Custodial Centre for allegedly publishing false information suggesting that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill.

Isma’il was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) following a series of video clips posted on his verified TikTok handle, @bola_asiwaju, in which he falsely claimed the president had been poisoned through his meal.

He is facing a two-count charge bordering on publication of false news with intent to cause public disturbance and inciting disaffection against the government, offences punishable under Sections 418 and 416 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The charge sheet read in part:

“That you, Ghali Isma’il, male, 29 years, of Jogana village, Gezawa LGA, Kano State, on or about the 20th day of July, 2025, and within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did publish false information by uploading a video clip on your verified TikTok handle (@bola_asiwaju), wherein you falsely claimed that you reliably confirmed from official sources that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was critically ill, having been poisoned through his meal, with intent to cause public alarm and disturb public peace. You thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 418 of the Penal Code Act, Cap P3, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The second count accused Isma’il of publishing the same false information “with intent to bring contempt or incite feelings of disaffection against the person of the President,” which is punishable under Section 416 of the same Act.

Following arguments from both prosecuting counsel (representing the DSS) and defence counsel, Magistrate Ekpeyong Iyang denied bail and ordered the defendant to be remanded in custody. The case was adjourned till August 19 for trial.

Isma’il’s arraignment came days after Farooq Kperogi, a journalism professor at Kennesaw State University in the United States, publicly apologised for falsely claiming that late President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha, were divorced at the time of his death.

Similarly, Biafran agitator Simon Ekpa is currently facing prosecution in Finland over alleged terrorism-related offences. He has denied all allegations.