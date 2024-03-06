Court Remands Three Persons Over Ibadan Deadly Explosion

A Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Wednesday, ordered the remand of a woman and two men for their alleged involvement in the January 16, Bodija explosion which killed five persons, injured 78 and damaged over 300 buildings.

The arraigned persons are Ramatu Camara, 47, Ganiu Malik, 20, and Abubakar Samasa 64. According to the prosecution, they were charged with conspiracy, use or proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, stockpiling of radioactive materials, and dispersal of biological weapons. They however pleaded not guilty to the charge.

After reading their charge to them, Justice E.U. Akpan however ordered that they should be remanded in the Agodi Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter till April 11 for hearing of their bail applications.

The police prosecution, Michael Ojeah, told the court that Camara, Malik, and Samasa were facing a five-count charge, noting that they and others, at large, “committed the crime at about 7.30 p.m. on January 16, at Aderinola off Dejo-Oyelese Street, Adeyi Avenue, Old Bodija Ibadan, Oyo state”.

He said the defendants stored radioactive materials inside a building which exploded and led to the death of a 65-year-old woman known as Bolanle Badmus and 13 others.

However, the defence counsel, Mr Adeola Adebayo, prayed to the court for a short adjournment to file some applications.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 26, 42 (A) and (B), 43(1) (A) and (2) (C) 1 (A) 58 (1) (A) of the Terrorism, Prohibition and Prevention Act 2022.

The defendants’s bail applications will be heard on April 11, 2024.