Court Remands Three Men For Alleged Unlawful Possession Of Firearm, Cultism

A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos State, on Monday, remanded three men in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre for allegedly being in possession of a gun and belonging to a cult group.

The defendants, Solomon Samuel, 38, Ibrahim Mohammed, 27, and Moses Ogundepo, 25, are facing three counts of conspiracy, illegal possession of firearm, and belonging to an unlawful society.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, who did not accept the defendants’ pleas, ruled that they should be held in detention until the Director of Public Prosecutions provided legal counsel.

Nwaka gave the prosecutor the go-ahead to duplicate the case file and send a copy to the State DPP for legal counsel before postponing the case until September 28.

The defendants allegedly committed the crimes on July 23 at Ojumola Street in the Lagos Magisterial District, according to the prosecutor, SP Thomas Nurudeen.

Nurudeen claimed that one locally built single-barrel gun was assembled and in the custody of the defendants and additional people who are still at large, who are accused members of an illegal society.

He stated that the men had one expended cartridge in their possession.

The offences, Nurudeen said, contravened sections 2 (3) (a) (b), 27 (1) (a) (b), and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015 (Revised).