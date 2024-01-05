Court Remands Tenant For Beating Landlord In Abuja

A 44-year-old tenant identified as Chris Okoye has been remanded in a correction centre in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja following the verdict by a Kabusa Grade I Area Court for beating his landlord.

New Telegraph reports that the judge, Abubakar Sadiq, gave the order after listening to the plea of the defendant.

The defendant, who resides at 2A Niger Avenue Villa Nova, Apo, faces charges related to assault, force, intimidation, and criminal conspiracy

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The prosecutor, O.S. Osho had earlier told the court that the landlord, Mr Ochengele Isaac, reported the matter at the Apo Police Station on Jan. 3.

He said that the defendant, his two children and Gideon now at large beat up the landlord and inflicted injuries on him.

Osho said the defendant’s two children and Gideon were now at large. Sadiq adjourned the case until Jan. 16 for a hearing.