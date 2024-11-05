Court Remands Suspects Over Alleged N622m Interswitch Frauds

Share

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Yellim Bogoro has ordered the remand of two middle-aged men, Daniel Kelechi Ikeoha and Sylvester Ebeta, in the Ikoyi facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) following allegations that they defrauded Interswitch Nigeria Limited of N622 million.

The suspects were arraigned on multiple charges related to cybercrime and money laundering. Ikeoha and Ebeta are being accused of conspiracy, hacking into Interswitch’s servers, and unlawfully converting the proceeds from these actions.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge which is contrary to Sections 27(1)(b) and 14(1) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015, as amended in 2024, and Section 18(2)(b)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

During their arraignment, counsel for the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Justine Enang, told the court that the defendants alongside unnamed collaborators, allegedly orchestrated a scheme between January 2022 and October 2023 by exploiting Interswitch’s payment gateway, manipulating the system to enable multiple unauthorised transfers and withdrawals amounting to N622 million.

