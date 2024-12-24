Court Remands Suspects Linked To Bandit Kingpin, Turji, In Prison

Share

The Federal High Court Abuja yesterday ordered the remand of four suspected terrorists linked to notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a short ruling, made the order after the defendants pleaded not guilty to the 11-count charge bordering on terrorism. Justice Nwite consequently adjourned the matter until February 10 for trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four suspects; Musa Muhammad Kamarawa; Abubakar Hashimu aka Doctor; Samuel Chinedu and Lucky Chukwuma, denied their involvement in the offences with which they were charged when the 11 counts were read to them.

NAN had earlier reported that though eight defendants were listed on the face of the charge, three of them, including Bello Turji, were at large.

However, shortly after the court registrar called the case, only four defendants were in court. Justice Nwite then asked about the whereabouts of Bashir Abdullahi, who is the 3rd defendant.

