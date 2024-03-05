Court Remands Suspected Killer Of Ekiti Traditional Rulers

A suspected killer of the two Ekiti State traditional rulers was on Tuesday arraigned by police in the state.

The 25-year-old suspect identified as Bubuga Lede was consequently remanded by the Magistrate court at the Correctional Custody in Ado-Ekiti for 30 days.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Osuolale Yomi, informed the Court that there is probable cause to order the remand of the defendant at the Correctional Centre.

Inspector Yomi said, “The defendant is reasonably suspected to have committed an offence of conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to murder and murder of Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Oba Samuel Olatunde Ishola.”

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant attempted to kidnap Oba Samuel Adebayo Fatoba and Bamidele Ibikunle Joseph (Driver).

He said the offence is punishable under Sections 280, 241 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State 2021, within Ekiti Magisterial District on the 29th day of January 2024.

Inspector Yomi said the defendant was arrested in Ikole-Ekiti on January 29, with offensive weapons.

He said the duplicate case file has been forwarded to the Ekiti State DPP for legal advice. The defendant is represented by Barrister Olusoji Oladele.

The Magistrate, O. F. Bamidele, ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ado-Ekiti Correctional Custody for 30 days pending legal advice from the DPP and adjourned the case till April 24, for hearing.