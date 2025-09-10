Court Remands Suspected Fake Lawyer In Osun

An alleged fake lawyer, Oruhu Emmanuel Odey, has been arraigned before an Osogbo Magistrate Court on a four-count charge of impersonation, fraud, stealing, and forgery.

Odey, who was recently arrested by the operatives from the office of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Zone XI, Osogbo, was brought before an Osogbo Magistrate Court, presided by Dr Olusegun Ayilara.

The prosecutor, Mr. Saheed Anifowose, told the court that between December 15, 2020, and May 9, 2021, the defendant falsely paraded himself as a lawyer to deceive one Dr. Olujuwon Philips Towoju into purchasing two houses at Oroki Estate, Osogbo.

Anifowose said the act was contrary to Section 109 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Volume 2, Laws of Osun State.

The prosecutor further alleged that Odey fraudulently obtained the sum of ₦18.5 million from Dr. Towoju under the pretense of facilitating the property transaction as a legal practitioner, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code.

He was also accused of stealing the same sum belonging to Dr. Towoju, an offence contrary to Section 383 and punishable under Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun State.

In addition, Odey allegedly forged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) stamp and seal, affixing them to a petition he wrote to the Commissioner of Police at the Ogun State Command, an act said to contravene Section 467 of the Criminal Code.

The defendant, who had no legal representation in court, pleaded not guilty to all the charges. However, Magistrate Ayilara recalled that the accused had once appeared before him in 2020 during the COVID-19 period, a fact Odey admitted.

Responding to the magistrate’s queries, Odey disclosed that he is currently studying Law at the Benue State University.

The court witnessed a strong presence of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Osogbo Branch, with former chairman, Mr. Yemi Abiona, and the incumbent chairman, Mr. Mauruf Adediran, leading six other lawyers to represent the association, which is a nominal complainant in the matter.

Magistrate Ayilara ordered that Odey be remanded at the Ilesa Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till October 21 for mention.