Court Remands Suspected Burglars Of SDP Secretariat

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Magistrate’s Court in Kuje and Karu have remanded the eight suspected burglars of the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) national secretariat in prison.

On Monday, July 28, the SDP national secretariat was invaded and burgled by some persons suspected to be working for some politicians, carting away administrative papers, payment vouchers, official stamps, bank books and office equipment.

A statement by the SDP national publicity secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, stated that the eight suspects, comprising seven men and one woman, had been arrested by the police and arraigned before the Magistrate’s courts on Tuesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 31.

New Telegraph gathered that the courts later remanded them in Keffi, Kuje and Suleja Prisons, respectively.

According to the statement, the suspects were arrested by the FCT Police Command and initially kept in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody before they were charged to court.

The suspects, according to the statement, include Mr. Ambo Ekpenyong, Humphrey Onwukaeze, Mr. Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Chief Solsuema Osaro and Mr Nurudeen Bissallah.

The other three are Dogara Abubakar, Adamu Abubakar Modibbo and Judith Isreal Shuaibu.

Part of the statement read: “All eight invaders were detained in police custody and charged in court on Tuesday and Thursday, July 29 and 31, respectively.

“The materials recovered from them were tendered in court by the police prosecution team.”

Aiyenigba alleged that the former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, made frantic efforts to bail the eight accused persons but failed.

“They are currently in the three prisons awaiting their days in court for the hearing of the cases against them,” he said.