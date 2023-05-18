Court Remands Seun Kuti For Additional Four Days

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has been reprimanded in police custody for additional four days, New Telegraph reports.

The Chief Magistrate in Sabo Yaba Court, Lagos, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 23.

The police legal team led by Mr Simon Lough (SAN) told the honourable court on Thursday to move the application for an extension of remand.

According to him, he said the extension is to allow further investigation into the real cause of the assault against the police officer.

Recall that Seun Kuti is charged with assaulting a police officer in Lagos, which he allegedly committed on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The music star was charged with slapping an inspector after he drove dangerously on the bridge and blocked a moving police vehicle.

The chief magistrate ordered his remand for 48 hours after he was arraigned on Tuesday, May 16th,2023.

The court has, however, adjourned the case until May 22 for mention.