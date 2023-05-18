New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Court Remands Seun…

Court Remands Seun Kuti For Additional Four Days

Popular Afrobeats singer, Seun Kuti has been reprimanded in police custody for additional four days, New Telegraph reports.

The Chief Magistrate in Sabo Yaba Court, Lagos, Mrs Adeola Olatubosun, extended Kuti’s remand until May 23.

The police legal team led by Mr Simon Lough (SAN) told the honourable court on Thursday to move the application for an extension of remand.

According to him, he said the extension is to allow further investigation into the real cause of the assault against the police officer.

Recall that Seun Kuti is charged with assaulting a police officer in Lagos, which he allegedly committed on May 13 on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State.

The music star was charged with slapping an inspector after he drove dangerously on the bridge and blocked a moving police vehicle.

The chief magistrate ordered his remand for 48 hours after he was arraigned on Tuesday, May 16th,2023.

The court has, however, adjourned the case until May 22 for mention.

Post Views: 3
Tags:

Read Previous

What Next For Jose Mourinho
Read Next

Teenager In Court For Alleged Stealing

Leave a Comment

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023