Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has been remanded in prison following his arraignment over multiple criminal allegations.

New Telegraph reports that a Federal High Court sitting in Ota, Ogun State, refused to grant bail to the 31-year-old singer.

Portable was brought before the court on Monday to answer charges bordering on assault, obstruction of law enforcement officers and resisting arrest.

The Ogun State Police Command confirmed that the musician was arrested and formally arraigned earlier in the day.

According to the police, the case stems from allegations that the singer assaulted actress and skit maker Omobolarinde Akinyanju, also known as Ashabi Simple, who is the mother of two of his children.

The incident was said to have occurred at his bar in the Iyana Ilogbo area on New Year’s Day.

Prosecutors told the court that Portable allegedly attacked Ashabi, police officers and other individuals during the incident.

Several names were listed as victims in the charge, including Ileyemi Damilola, Akinyanju Oluwabusayomi, Olowu Olumide, Demilade Ogunniyi and Ebuka Odah.

READ ALSO:

The prosecution also accused the singer of unlawfully taking a Mercedes-Benz E300, valued at about ₦12 million, reportedly linked to car dealer Wally Dex Auto and belonging to Ileyemi Damilola.

During the hearing, two siblings of Ashabi Simple appeared in court and gave testimony concerning the alleged assault.

Ashabi herself, however, was not present at the proceedings. Police further alleged that Portable assaulted a female police inspector, Ogungbe Olayemi, while she was carrying out her official duties.

After listening to submissions, the presiding judge declined to grant bail, noting that the police officer who was allegedly assaulted was not in court.

The judge ruled that the officer’s presence was necessary before considering the bail application and subsequently ordered that Portable be remanded in custody. The court adjourned the bail hearing until January 19.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has announced that it has launched an investigation into a separate viral video allegedly showing the singer being mistreated while in police custody.