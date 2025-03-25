Court Remands Police Insp For Killing Officer’s Wife, Injuring Others In Calabar

Share

A Chief Magistrate Court in Calabar, Cross Rivers State, has remanded one Insp Effiong Bassey, in a correctional facility for shooting dead a retired police officer’s wife and injuring two others.

Bassey was ordered to be remanded by Chief Magistrate Mercy Ene led court during his arraignment yesterday. The Inspector was remanded following an exparte motion brought before the court by SP Otu Ubangah, legal officer in charge of the state Police command.

Ubangah said that the exparte motion became necessary as the court awaits the advice from the state Attorney General. The SP told the court that his application was supported by a six paragraph affidavit and a written address.

The Magistrate acceded to the application and subsequently adjourned the case to April 14 for the State Department for Public Prosecution (DPP) report. It would be recalled that the Inspector had on Sunday morning opened fire on passerby without any provocation.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

