Court Remands P-Square’s Ex-Manager, Jude Okoye, Over Alleged $1m Theft

Share

A Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has ordered the remand of Jude Okoye, former manager of the defunct music duo, P-Square and elder brother to Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), over allegations of stealing $1 million and £34,537.59 in music royalties.

Jude, who was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, is facing a four-count charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges border on the alleged fraudulent conversion of digital distribution and publishing royalties belonging to his younger brother, Peter Okoye.

Appearing before Justice Rahman Oshodi on Monday, Jude pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following his plea, the judge ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending the hearing of his bail application, which has been scheduled for March 6, 2025.

According to the EFCC, Jude allegedly converted the sum of $767,544.15, paid by Lex Records Ltd for digital music distribution and publishing royalties, to his own personal use.

The anti-graft agency further accused him of misappropriating an additional £34,537.59, also from Lex Records Ltd, between 2016 and 2023, with the intent of depriving Peter Okoye of his rightful earnings.

Other allegations include the conversion of $133,566.49, paid by Kobalt Music, and $118,652.23, paid by Mtech Limited, for digital distribution and publishing royalties, which EFCC claims were fraudulently retained by Jude instead of being remitted to Peter Okoye.

The alleged offences, according to the EFCC, violate Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

During the court proceedings, EFCC prosecutor, Mr Mohammed Bashir requested a trial date and urged the court to keep the defendant in custody pending the trial.

However, Jude’s lawyer, Mr. Clement Onwuenwunor, informed the court that he had filed a bail application on January 27 and urged the judge to consider granting bail.

Bashir, however, stated that the prosecution intended to file a counter-affidavit opposing the bail request and requested a short adjournment.

Following arguments from both sides, Justice Oshodi scheduled the bail hearing for March 6, 2025, and ordered Jude Okoye’s remand at Ikoyi Custodial Centre until then.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

