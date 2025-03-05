New Telegraph

March 5, 2025
March 5, 2025
Court Remands P-Square’s Ex-Manager, Jude Okoye, Over Alleged $1 Million Theft

A Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has ordered the remand of Jude Okoye, former manager and elder brother of the defunct music duo, P-Square and elder brother to Peter Okoye (Mr P) and Paul Okoye (Rudeboy), over allegations of stealing $1 million and £34,537.59 in music royalties.

Jude, who was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, is facing a four-count brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The charges border on alleged fraudulent conversion of digital distribution and publishing royalties belonging to his younger brother, Peter Okoye.

Appearing before Justice Rahman Oshodi, yesterday, Jude pleaded not guilty to all charges. Following his plea, the judge ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre pending the hearing of his bail application, which has been scheduled for March 6.

According to the EFCC, Jude allegedly converted the sum of $767,544.15, paid by Lex Records Ltd for digital music distribution and publishing royalties, to his own personal use.

The anti-graft agency further accused him of misappropriating an additional £34,537.59, also from Lex Records Ltd, between 2016 and 2023, with the intent of depriving Peter Okoye of his rightful earnings.

Other allegations include the conversion of $133,566.49, paid by Kobalt Music, and $118,652.23, paid by Mtech Limited, for digital distribution and publishing royalties, which EFCC claims were fraudulently retained by Jude instead of being remitted to Peter Okoye.

The alleged offences, according to the EFCC, violate Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State.

