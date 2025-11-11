Court Remands ‘Olori Eso,’ 2 Others Over Alleged Murder, Cultism In Lagos

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja yesterday ordered the remand of Wasiu Akinwande, popularly known as Olori Eso, and two others over allegations of murder and involvement in cult-related activities.

Akinwande was arraigned alongside Qudus Egbere and Sola Edun Tomiwa before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on a five-count bordering on conspiracy, murder, and membership of an unlawful society.

The Lagos State Government had earlier filed an amended information dated November 10, accusing the defendants of killing two men, Bolanle Yusuf and Yusuf Ramadan, in Mushin.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the state counsel, A.O. Azeez, informed the court that an amended charge had been submitted that morning. The defendants, represented by their counsels, Olanrewaju Ajanaku and M.D. Obadeyi, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Counsel to the second defendant, Obadeyi, urged the court to allow his client to remain on administrative bail, but Justice Ogala refused, instructing him to file a formal bail application. According to the charge, the defendants and others still at large allegedly conspired to commit murder on July 31, 2024, at about 11:00 a.m. on Moshalashi Street, Mushin, within the Ikeja Judicial Division.