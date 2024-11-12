Court Remands Man For Allegedly Raping Minor To Death

Share

A Kano State High Court yesterday, ordered that a 43-year-old man, Mannir Ibrahim-Abdullahi, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a minor to death.

The Kano State Government charged IbrahimAbdullahi, who lives in Jaba Quarters, Kano, with culpable homicide and rape. Justice Zuwaira Yusuf, who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Dec. 9, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Lamido AbbaSorondinki, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 1, at Jaba Panisau Quarters, Kano. He alleged that the victim’s father took the minor to Waraka Chemist, in Panisau Quarters, Kano, owned by the defendant for malaria treatment.

According to the prosecutor, the defendant raped the victim to death. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Abba-Sorondinki said that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 221 and 283 of the Penal Code.

