Court Remands Man For Alleged Defilement, Involuntary Manslaughter Of Minor

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday remanded a man, Azeez Tajudeen, for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl and causing her death.

Justice Rahman Oshodi remanded Tajudeen at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending the commencement of trial and hearing of his bail application. Oshodi adjourned the case until Sept. 30 for commencement of trial.

Earlier, the Lagos State Government, led by the state counsel, Mr Dare Dada, arraigned Tajudeen on a twocount amended charge bordering on defilement and involuntary manslaughter.

Dada said that the defendant committed the alleged offences on Oct. 9, 2023, at 4.00 p.m. at Ayobo area of Lagos. The prosecutor submitted that the defendant allegedly defiled the minor to the point of her losing consciousness.

