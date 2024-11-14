Court Remands Man, 42, For Alleged Defilement Of Minor In Ile-Ife

Share

An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun State, yesterday, ordered the remand of a 42-year-old man, Gbenga Elenpe, for allegedly defiling a 7-year-old girl (name withheld).

The Magistrate, Mrs Bosede Sarunmi, ordered the remand of Elenpe in the correctional centre in Ile-Ife after he pleaded not guilty to the charges of defilement and indecent sexual assault.

The trial magistrate denied the bail application of the defendant and ordered that the case file should be for- warded to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She subsequently adjourned the case until Jan 13, for mention. Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, PC Ayinde Ayuba, informed the court that Elenpe allegedly committed the offences on Oct. 26 at 3:00 p.m, at Fajuyi area, Ile-Ife.

Ayuba said that the defendant unlawfully took undue advantage of the minor (name withheld) and sexually exploited her. He added that the defendant unlaw- fully and indecently assaulted the girl.

Ayuba said that the offences contravened Section 2(2) of the Violence Against Persons (prohibition) Laws of Osun, 2021. The Prosecutor stated further that the offence was also contrary to section 32 of the Child’s Right Laws of Osun, 2007.

Share

Please follow and like us: