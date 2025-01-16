Court Remands Man, 34, Over Alleged Culpable Homicide

Share

A Kaduna High Court yesterday, ordered that a 34-year-old man, Garba Salisu, be remanded in a Correctional facility over alleged culpable homicide.

The defendant is standing trial on a two-count of alleged conspiracy and culpable homicide. Justice Hanatu Balogun, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Feb. 19, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Rabiu Mohammed, told the court that the alleged offence was committed sometimes in Dec. 2024. Mohammed alleged that the defendant and others at large, on the said date, conspired and killed one Musa Yusuf of Badiko in Kaduna during a fight.

He alleged that the defendant and others inflicted grievous injuries on Yusuf’s body with an axe and a cutlass.

Mohammed further said that Yusuf was rushed to the hospital, where he died from the injuries sustained while receiving treatment.

The offence, he said, contravened the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

