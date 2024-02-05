Court remands lawyer in prison over N77m land scam

Justice Mohammed Umar of a Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of a lawyer, Mike Ikegbunam, in prison over an alleged N77 million land scam. The Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Associated Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI) of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi chapter, had hired the lawyer to help them secure plots of land at Umuagu Ozu, Ndiukwuenu Town in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

But the lawyer allegedly converted about N81 million paid to him by the union in five installments to personal use The Economic and Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC) subsequently arrested and charged Ikegbunam to court on seven count charge of Advance Fee Fraud, also known as 419 in Nigeria parlance. The commission’s investigation revealed that the suspect used proceeds of the money to acquire some property for himself. At the last adjourned date, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charge, but the EFCC’s lawyer, A.Y Abdullahi, asked the court for a date for proper hearing. Defendant’s lawyer, A.J. Anyigor, however brought up the application for the suspect’s bail despite the counter affidavit against the bail by the EFCC, arguing that the defendant was a respected citizen in the society and would not jump bail. The EFCC’s lawyer, however, opposed the application saying, “we urge my Lord to dismiss the application for bail”.

At that point, the suspect who was in the dock started making defences for himself saying, “I’m a lawyer of roughly 20 years standing, blessed by God and I’m doing well, a member of the Igwe cabinet and a knight of high repute”. After arguments on his bail application, Justice Umar ruled that, “Bail is at the discretion of the court and it’s my holding that what is in the application is cogent and could not see enough reasons for counter, but the defendant must deposit his Call to Bar certificate”. The judge directed that the defendant should be remanded in prison pending when he will meet his bail conditions. The matter has been adjourned to March 21, 2024 for trial.