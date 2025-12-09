Court Remands Lawyer In Abakaliki Correctional Centre Over Cyber Bullying

An Abakaliki Magistrate Court presided over by His Worship Sandra Oyibe, yesterday ordered that a lawyer, Mr Igwe Nwalo Johnson (43 years) be remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Center over cyber bullying.

Johnson was arraigned on three counts of alleged cyber bullying against Hon Chinedu Ogah . In a suit Number MAB/616c/2025; titled Commissioner of Police versus Igwe Nwalo Johnson m (43 years), the prosecution said that the matter was punishable under Section 516 A of the Criminal Code Cap 33 Vol 1 Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria 2009.

According to Count 1 of the charge stated therein, “That you Igwe Nwalo Johnson m and others standing trial, others now at large sometimes in the month of October 2025, at Abakaliki in the Jurisdiction of this Court conspire among yourselves to commit felony to wit Cyber Bullying and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 516A of the Criminal Code ” Count 2 of the Charge.

” That you Igwe Nwali Johnson, m and other standing trial in MAB No 616c/2025, others now at large on the same date did intentionally transmit the broadcast a live via Facebook against Hon Chinedu Ogah.

When the matter came up for hearing the prosecution counsel Barrister Eze Chinagorom Ndulakpa, informed the court that the prosecution complied with the proof of evidence. Barrister Ndulakpa contended that the court should discountenance the ill-conceived objection raised by the defendant counsel.

Earlier Counsel to the defendant Barrister Kelvin Nwafor, urged the court to strike out the matter and raised objection on the ground that the prosecution did not comply with rules as provided in Section 240 of Ebonyi State Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

Barrister Nwafor further argued that the Magistrate Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter. “By virtue of Section 241 of Cyber Crime Act as amended, by virtue of Count 2 & 3 of this charge, only the Federal High Court has powers to hear and determine the offence”.

According to him, “only the Federal High Court has the jurisdiction to entertain the matter.” In a ruling, Magistrate Sandra Oyibe, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Abakaliki Correctional Center and adjourned the matter to December 22.