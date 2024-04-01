Court Remands Lagos Businessman In Prison Custody For Contempt

A Lagos State- based businessman, Mr Dada Aigbe, has been remanded in Kirikiri Prison for disobeying the orders of the court and interfering in a land matter over which he is not a party. The land matter is between HRM, Oba Shakirudeen Adeshina Kuti, the Complainants and Osolo of Isolo, HRM, Oba Agbabiaka Kabiru Orisedeko Kuti and the Baale of Mafoluku, Ajao Estate; Chief Hussam Raheem Shekoni Elemo, the Defendants and is before Justice M.A Savage of a Lagos High Court, Lands Division. The fact of the case as contained in the petition is that the complainant’s ancestral family land along Airport Road, Ewu Town, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos was allegedly invaded by Olu Dada Aigbe and his thugs.

The case, investigated by FCID SWAT Annex, Lagos before it was transferred to FCID SWAT, Abuja through an endorsed petition letter dated October 27, 2023 for further investigation. Upon the receipt of the petition, a team of SWAT operatives led by Inspector Murtala Folorunsho departed for Lagos State on investigation on November 8, 2023. On arrival, the petitioners were contacted and their statements recorded voluntarily, adopting the same content of the petition.

During the course of investigation, both parties presented documents justifying their ownership of the disputed land for verification. Subsequently, a letter was sent to Lagos State Surveyor General Office, Alausa, Ikeja, as well as Appeal Court, Lagos Division, where the case is being determined in favour of the Ajamogun and Onikotun Families and against the Elemo Family since the year 2019. The court then issued a bench warrant against Mr Dada Aigbe and he was committed to Kirikiri Prison for a period of one month until he purges himself of the contempt of the court and files an affidavit.