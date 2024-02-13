Court Remands Four Over Illegal Possession Of Weapons, Other Crimes In Lagos

Four men were arraigned by the Lagos State government before an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Monday for robbery and membership in an illegal organization.

New Telegraph reports that the suspects were charged with four counts charge of conspiracy to robbery, unlawful possession of guns, armed robbery, and unlawful assembly was filed against the defendants who did not have an established residential address.

Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe presided over the case of Femi Oguntukesi, Adelokun Abiodun, Kazeem Sheriff, and Seun Metelewawon who are the defendants.

The prosecutor, Mr Gabriel Iyoha, requested a trial date after the defendants entered a not-guilty plea; the prosecution claimed that the alleged offences violated sections 51, 297(2), and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015; the defence attorney,

Mr. Iyoha, also informed the court that he would call the four defendants as witnesses.

The judge remanded the defendants at the correctional centre and postponed the case until July 10 for the start of the trial.