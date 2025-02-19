Court Remands Five Suspects Over Murder Of Kwara Student

Share

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has ordered the remand of AbdulRahman Bello, the suspected killer of Hafsoh Lawal, a final year student of the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, at the Correctional Centre.

Bello, and four other suspects arraigned along with him, were not represented by any counsel in the court.

Among the suspects were two acclaimed Islamic scholars, a phone repairer and a farmer.

The four other suspects arraigned alongside Bello are Ahmed AbdulWasiu, 41, Suleiman Muhyideen, 28, Jamiu Uthman, 29, and AbdulRahman Jamiu.

The police First Information Report (FIR) indicated that some other suspects were at large.

The five suspects were charged to court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, possession of human parts and armed robbery.

According to the FIR, the offences are contrary to sections 97, 221 of the penal code law, section 2 of Kwara State (prohibition… law) of dealing in human parts, Law 4 of 2018 and section 1(2) of robbery and firearms (special provision) Act CAP R11 Law of the federation of Nigeria 2004.

It added that Bello, who claimed to be a cleric, allegedly committed the crime with his co-accused as accomplices.

The FIR added: “During the course of investigation at the State CID, Ilorin, you, Abdulrahman Bello, ‘male’, indicted and confessed to have done the act with the consent and knowledge of the following persons; Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’, who were all into same occultic group and that led to their arrest.

“Investigation conducted at the State CID, llorin revealed that, you Abdulrahman Bello, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman, Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’ and others at large, criminally conspired together in killing of the victim for ritual purposes and equally robbed her of her jewelries and other valuables.

“Further investigation conducted at the State CID, Ilorin revealed that, you Abdulrahmon Jamiu, Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman, Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’ and others at large are the syndicate that have been killing unsuspecting citizens of Kwara for rituals purposes.

“On 14-02-2025 at about 1400hrs, the above captioned case was transferred from ‘C’ Divisional Headquarters, Oja-Oba, llorin and referred to Anti-Robbery Section, State CID, Ilorin for discreet investigation.

“That on 11-02-2025 about 1800hrs, one Adefalu Lawal lbrahim ‘male’ of No. 17, Adefalu Compound, Oju-Ekun Area, lorin reported at ‘C’ Division Oja-Oba, llorin that on 10-02-2025 at about 1400hrs, his daughter by name Adefalu Hasfat Yetunde (female) left to her friend’s house who was having ceremony for her new baby at the same address.

“Thereafter, he discovered that his daughter did not return and her mother contacted some of her friends that went to the occasion together, but they responded that

she went to somewhere else from the occasion.

“At this juncture, he called her severally, but her phone rang and no response. Hence, he reported the case to the Police.

“The said phone was tracked and traced to one Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ of opposite Rain oil, Majeasura, Olunlade Area, llorin which led to his arrest.

“Upon your arrest, you Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ voluntarily confessed to have killed the said Adefalu Hasfat Yetunde ‘female’ and cuts her parts into pieces for ritual and your confessional statement led to the recovery of some parts of the victim’s body in your house, while some parts were also recovered where you dumped the parts.

“Investigation further revealed that you, Abdulrahman Bello ‘male’ robbed the deceased of her jewelries and other valuables which were recovered in your room.”

The presiding Magistrate, Sanusi Mohammed, adjourned the case till March 6, 2025.

New Telegraph had reported that Bello had allegedly killed Hafsoh Lawal who he met on the Facebook last Tuesday in Ilorin and dismembered her body.

Upon Bello’s arrest, the policemen, who conducted a search in his Offa Garage residence in Ilorin, found the dismembered body parts of Hafsoh Lawal and instruments such as axe, knife and cutlass allegedly used for the operation in the suspect’s house.

A statement by the spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi on Sunday said Bello confessed to the crime.

