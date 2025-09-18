Court Remands Five Over Alleged Murder, Theft In Ebonyi

An Abakaliki Magistrate Court presided over by Mrs. Sandra Onyibe has remanded five persons in prison custody for their alleged involvement in the theft of a truck belonging to a former Local Government Chairman in Ebonyi State.

The defendants, arraigned on Wednesday on a four-count charge of conspiracy, murder, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of firearms, include Amarachi Irem (27), Oledi Philip-Nsi (26), Ogbu Nkama (22), Chibueze Nnachi (36), and Okoro Stanley Onuu (39).

One of the suspects, Oledi Philip-Nsi, faced an additional charge of attempted murder of Dr. Eni Uduma Chima, Chairman of the Ebonyi State Fertilizer and Chemical Company Limited Board, on June 1, 2025, at Ekoli-Edda.

Police prosecutor Eze Ndubuaku told the court that the accused committed the offences on July 9, 2025, at Ndienworo village in Ekoli-Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area. He said they conspired to commit murder, an offence punishable under Section 324 of the Criminal Code, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.

Ndubuaku further alleged that the suspects killed one Udu Nnachi-Orji by shooting him with a gun, an offence punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code, and also robbed a truck valued at ₦39 million, property of Dr. Chima.

Defence counsel, Mr. Sunday Ajah, prayed the court to grant the accused bail. However, Magistrate Onyibe declined the application, ruling that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter. She adjourned the case to October 2, 2025, for a report of compliance.

Meanwhile, elders of Ekoli-Edda community have commended the Ebonyi State Police Command, led by CP Adaku Uche-Anya, for their professionalism in handling the case.

In an interview, Chief Etta Egor praised security agencies for resisting pressures from certain quarters and ensuring that perpetrators of heinous crimes in the community were brought to justice. He expressed confidence that other suspects still at large would soon be arrested to face the law.