Court Remands Farmer For Alleged Attempted Murder In Benue

A 41-year-old farmer identified as Akember Ikpior has been ordered by a Magistrates’ Court in Markudi, Benue State to be remanded in a correctional centre for an alleged attempt to kill a fellow farmer.

Ikpior, a resident of Adeke Village in Makurdi LGA of the state, was accused of conspiring with Azenda Ikyor to commit a crime, resulting in culpable homicide.

Ikpior claim of lack of jurisdiction was rejected by the magistrate, Mrs Ada Jack, who instead put the matter on hold until October 9 to be discussed further.

Inspector James Ewaoche, the prosecution’s attorney, earlier informed the court that Ikpior’s plea to the Benue State Commissioner of Police on July 14 was used to refer the case to the State CID, Makurdi.

On June 20, while he was working with a man named Isaac Kumafan on the petitioner’s farm behind Welfare Quarters in Makurdi, the petitioner said he was ambushed by armed persons.

He claimed that one of the armed men, whom he recognised as the suspect (Ikpior), chased after him, and fired a shot at him, but it missed, and the man was able to flee.

The prosecutor said the suspect was arrested during the police investigation. He affirmed that an empty shell of an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the scene of the crime.

The prosecutor stated that the actions violated sections 97 and 230 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue 2004 and indicated that other gang members are still on the loose.