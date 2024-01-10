Court Remands Ex-Minister, Agunloye In Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court on Wednesday remanded the former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, to Kuje Prison charges of fraud.

Agunloye, who was a minister under former President Olusegun Obasanjo was arraigned before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

During the hearing, the former minister pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Donatus Okorowo, ordered that he be remanded in the Kuje Correctional Center until bail is granted.

Details later…