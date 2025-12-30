Court Remands Ex-AGF Malami, Son, Wife In Kuje Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered the remand of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of their bail application.

Justice Emeka Nwite also ordered the remand of Malami’s son, Abubakar Malami, and one of his wives, Bashir Asabe.

The ruling followed arguments from the defence team, led by Joseph Daudu SAN, and prosecution counsel, Ekele Iheneacho SAN.

Malami and his co-defendants face a 16-count money laundering charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The commission alleges that the defendants conspired at various times to conceal, retain, and disguise proceeds of unlawful activities amounting to several billions of naira.

According to the charge, the alleged offences span several years and include using companies and bank accounts to launder funds, retaining cash as collateral for loans, and acquiring high-value properties in Abuja, Kano, and other locations. Some offences are said to have occurred while Malami served as Attorney-General, in violation of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act 2011, as amended, and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Details shortly…