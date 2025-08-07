Court Remands Enugu Native Doctor, 2 Others Over Alleged Ritual Killings, Kidnappings

The Enugu North Magistrates’ Court yesterday remanded Levi Onyeka Obieze, a native doctor accused of kidnapping and murdering two teenagers and a woman for ritual purposes in Enugu State.

Police had arraigned Obieze and two other suspects on seven counts involving several kidnappings and murders in Umumba Ndiagu and its environs in the Ezeagu Local Government Area. Obieze, alias E dey play e dey show, was caught at the Badagry-Seme border area while trying to flee the country in the wake of the discovery of dead bodies in his compound in May.

The said ritual business was busted when neighbours heard the cry of a young girl they allegedly kidnapped and held in the compound, leading to vigilantes forcing their way into the compound and making the said discovery after rescuing the young girl. Police prosecutor Justice Attah told the court that the defendants committed the alleged offences between April and 26 May.