Court Remands Edo Security Network-Tactical Head ‘Small Baba’ Over Alleged Murder

An Edo State High Court sitting in Benin has ordered the remand of the 54-year-old Head of Tactical Teams of Edo State Security Network (ESSN), Mr Osarenren Johnson (A.K.A. Small Baba), over alleged murder and other crimes

Recall that Small Baba was arrested alongside others by the Edo State Police Command following a bloodbath that recently occurred in Okhunmwun Community in Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo that led to the death of over eight persons.

The police said that Small Baba was arrested for leading other members of his team killed in an ambush at Okhunmwun which the police said was not his Area of Responsibility, without due authority.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is facing a six-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy, and armed attack on Okhunmwun Community, promoting an armed attack on Community and cultism before the state high court.

The charge read in part: That you Osarenren Johnson ‘m’ (A.K.A Small Baba) and others now at large, on or about the 21st day of September 2023 at Okhunmwun Community, near Benin City, within the Benin Criminal Division, did conspire amongst yourselves to commit felony to wit: murder and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 247 of the Criminal Law of Edo State Law, 2022.

“That you Osarenren Johnson ‘m’ (A.K.A Small Baba) and others now at large on or about the 21st day of September 2023 at Okhunmwun, near Benin, within the Benin Criminal Division, did murder one Osas Orobor ‘m’ and Endurance Ighoretin ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 412 of the Criminal Law of Edo State Law, 2022.

“That you Osarenren Johnson ‘m’ (A.K.A Small Baba) and others now at large, on the same date, place and in the aforesaid Criminal Division, did attempt to murder one Peter Omoregie ‘m’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 243(1) of the Criminal Law of Edo State Law, 2022.

The police through a Motion Exparte numbered B/CD/2777m/23 dated September 29, 2023, sought an order from the court to remand the accused (Small Baba) in the correctional Custodial Centre for an initial period of 14 days pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) on the case.”

It submitted that Section 293 (1) Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Edo State, 2016 provided that “a suspect arrested for an offence which a Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction to try shall within a reasonable time of arrest be brought before a High Court for remand”

The complainant (police) who supported the Motion with a paragraph Affidavit and one exhibit prayed to the court to grant the application in the interest of justice and the circumstances of the case.

The court after listening to the submissions of the complaint, however, granted the application and adjourned the case to November 8, 2023.