Court Remands Bus Driver Who Allegedly Killed UNIOSUN Students

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, has ordered the remand of a luxury bus driver, Ibrahim Muntari, over his alleged involvement in a tragic accident that claimed the lives of five students of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) and others in Ikire.

The incident, involving a luxury bus belonging to Silver Luxury Travels and Freight and a commercial bus with registration number OYO GHD 499 XA, occurred on March 23, 2025, in Ikire, Osun State, resulting in the death of six people.

The victims were identified as Olagbemide Olaoluwadotun, Funmilola Mary Olawuyi, Ogundare Oluwapelumi Rhoda, Ogundare Ayomide, Farooq Suleiman, and others whose names and addresses are yet to be confirmed.

Muntari, 35, was charged with eight counts, including driving in a manner dangerous to the public, causing death by reckless driving, and violating traffic regulations.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The police prosecutor, Akintunde Jacob, told the court that Muntari drove the bus with registration number LAGOS EPE 796 VH on a public highway in a dangerous manner, leading to the deaths of six people and injuries to four others.

The defense counsel, Shaibu Gomina, applied for bail on behalf of Muntari, but the court denied the request.

In his ruling, the presiding magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, adjourned the case until June 2, 2025, and ordered that Muntari be remanded in custody.

It was further gathered that the case may be referred to the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), considering the gravity of the charges and legal procedures.

