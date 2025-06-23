Court Remands Bizman In Prison Over Alleged N10bn Fraud

Share

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a businessman, Adonu Kingsley Ifeanyi, in Ikoyi Correctional Centre over alleged N10 billion fraud.

The court’s order was sequel to Adonu’s arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 5-count charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of N10 billion. Upon his arraignment via a charge marked FHC/L/280c/2025, the businessman pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence.

Afterwards, EFCC’s lawyer, Suleiman I. Suleiman, sought for a trial date, while also pushing for the defendant’s remand in a correctional center pending conclusion of his trial. Responding, defence lawyer, Chibuike Okpara, pleaded with the court to remand his client in EFCC’s custody pending the hearing and determination of his bail motion.

Opposing the request, the EFCC’s lawyer contended that once a defendant has been arraigned, the proper custody is the correctional center. In a ruling, Justice Aneke upheld the EFCC lawyer’s submissions and ordered the defendant’s remand in Ikoyi Correctional Centre until July 4 when his bail motion will be heard.

One of the counts reads: “That you ADONU KINGSLEY IFEANYI between 4th June, 2021 and 23rd July, 2021, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did take possession of the total sum of N1,076,337,842 (One Billion, Seventy Six Million, Three Hundred and Thirty Seven Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty Two Naira) through a bank account with account name, S.Mobile Netzone Limited”.

Another one reads: “That you ADONU KINGSLEY IFEANYI between 2nd June, 2021 and 14th July, 2021, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did take possession of the total sum of N656,400,000.00 (Six Hundred and Fifty Six Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) through a bank account with account name, S.Mobile Netzone Limited”. The alleged offence was said to have contravened Section 15 (2) (d) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 15 (3) of the same Act.

