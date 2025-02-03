Court Remands Bizman For Alleged Smuggling Of Illicit Drug

Share

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of a self-acclaimed property developer, Mbaeri Okechukwu Emmanuel, for allegedly trafficking in 18.7 kilograms of cocaine.

Justice Alexander Owoeye issued the remand order after Emmanuel pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). Following the reading of the charge, Emmanuel pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor then requested for a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant in the facility of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) pending trial.

Responding, defence lawyer, Chris Obiaka, moved a bail motion for his client, a request strongly opposed to by the prosecution.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Owoeye ruled that Emmanuel be remanded until February 4, when a decision on the bail application will be delivered.

The court also set May 5 as the date for commencement of trial. In the charge, Emmanuel was accused of unlawful importation of 18.7 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria, in violation of Section 20(1)(a) and punishable under Section 20(2)(a) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

NDLEA’s lawyer, Abu Ibrahim, informed the court that the defendant was arrested on October 29, 2024, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos.

he prosecution further revealed that the defendant had allegedly hidden the illicit substance in the lavatory of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 901, which he boarded from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Share

Please follow and like us: