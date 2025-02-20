Court Remands Bello, 4 Others Over Murder Of Kwara Female Student

Share

A Magistrate’s court in Ilorin, Kwara State, has ordered the remand of AbdulRahman Bello, the suspected killer of Hafsoh Lawal, a final year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, at the Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Bello, and four other suspects arraigned along with him, were not represented by any counsel in court. Among the suspects were two acclaimed Islamic scholars, a phone repairer and a farmer.

The four other suspects arraigned alongside Bello are Ahmed AbdulWasiu, 41, Suleiman Muhyi – deen, 28, Jamiu Uthman, 29, and AbdulRahman Jamiu.

The police First Information Report (FIR) indicated that some other suspects were at large. The five suspects were charged to court on a three-count of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, possession of human parts and armed robbery.

According to the FIR, the offences are contrary to sections 97, 221 of the penal code law, section 2 of Kwara State (prohibition… law) of dealing in human parts, Law 4 of 2018 and section 1(2) of robbery and firearms (special provision) Act CAP R11 Law of the federation of Nigeria 2004.

It added that Bello, who claimed to be a cleric, allegedly committed the crime with his co-accused as accomplices. The FIR added: “During the course of investigation at the State CID, Ilorin, you, Abdulrahman Bello, ‘male’, indicted and confessed to have done the act with the consent and knowledge of the following persons; Ahmed Abdulwasiu, Suleiman Muhyideen, Jamiu Uthman and Abdulrahmon Jamiu all ‘male’, who were all into same occultic group and that led to their arrest.

