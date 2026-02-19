Court Remands 7 Over Kidnap, Death Of UCTH Don

A Federal High Court sitting in Calabar yesterday remanded seven persons over the abduction that led to the death of Prof. Ekanem Ephraim of the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH).

Justice Rosemary Oshoghorie ordered the suspects to be remanded at Nigerian Correctional Centre, Afokang, pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The suspects are; Patrick Etim, also known as Pato; Etim Eyo, alias It-Can-Happen; and Anthony Etim, known as Humble. Others are; Bassey Asuquol, Isaac Ekpeyong, also called Ke- mzy Stunt; Ekpeyong Eyo, alias Yobo; and Imoh Udofa, known as Imopart.

In case number FHC/CA/ M10/26, Department of State Services (DSS) against Patrick Etim and six others, the security agency filed a motion exparte asking for an order to detained the suspects. The court subsequently ordered their remand in the correctional facility and adjourned the case until April 21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspects were arrested by the DSS on different dates, between December 2025 and January.

According to the DSS, their arrest follows investigations into series of kidnapping and criminal activities within Calabar and its environs.

The security agency alleged that the suspects are linked to the kidnapping and death of Ephraim, and the abductions of Mrs Eme Daniel, Dr Roland Ipuole, Francis Kibe, and James Osim. They are also alleged to be responsible for multiple vandalism of public infrastructure in Calabar.