Court Remands 52 AAU Students, Others Over Ekpoma Protests

About 52 people, including Ambrose Alli University (AAU) Ekpoma students were yesterday arraigned at an Edo State High Court Benin for their alleged involvement in a violent protests in Ekpoma on Saturday.

Residents protested against the incessant kidnappings and killings in the university community. However, protests turned violent as hoodlums looted several shops and vandalized the palace of the Onojie of Ekpoma.

It was learnt that the suspects were arrested at various locations in Ekpoma. Many of the students said they were sleeping inside their hostels when they were arrested at about 3am and driven to Benin.

A man, whose two sons were arrested and gave his name Abdulsalam, said his children never participated in the protests.

The suspects were arraigned through an ex parte motion filed by police counsel, P. O. Odion. But Justice Wlliam Aziegbemi said the court lacked jurisdiction and asked lawyers for defendants to file bail application at the Ubiaja High Court.

He remanded the suspects to the Ubiaja Correctional Centre and adjourned the case till February 26 for hearing.

One of the counsel for the suspects, Ejemi Etinbowei, said the students never organised the protests. Also, Wisdom Isaac, said nobody made any complaints against the suspects.