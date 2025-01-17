Court Remands 5 Herders Over Alleged Theft Of Cows

Share

A Jimeta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yola, yesterday, ordered that five cattle herders be remanded in a correctional facility over alleged theft of four cows worth N2.5 million.

The Police charged Isah Kachalla, Babawuro Usman, Usman Sajo, Patrick Ali, and Usman Dikko, all of Mayo-Belwa Local Government Area of Adamawa State with criminal conspiracy, theft of cattle and dishonestly receiving stolen properties.

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Adamu, who gave the order, adjourned the case until Jan. 21 for hearing, after the five defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Sgt. Ahmed Abubakar, told the court that the alleged offence was committed sometimes in July 2024.

Abubakar said that, the complainant, Mr Bello Doga of MayoBelwa, reported the matter at the police station on January 4, at about 11:30 a.m. He alleged that on the said date, the five defendants and one Ezekiel James now at large, criminally conspired, entered into the complainants cattle ranch and stole four cows, worth N2.5million.

He further alleged that Umar Dikko of Zing Local Government Area of Taraba State, dishonestly received the stolen cattle from the defendants to an unknown destination.

According to Abubakar during police investigation, the defendants were apprehended by the police, with James still at large.

Share

Please follow and like us: