Court Remands 4 Police Officers Over Owode Market Killings

An Ebute Metta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos yesterday remanded four police officers accused of shooting and killing traders at Owode Onirin International Spare Parts Market last year.

The defendants: Manu Bala, 41; Jibrin Samaila, 47; Ibrahim Garuba, 29; and Ibrahim Kashimu, 26, were remanded at Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending legal advice. They face a seven-count bordering on conspiracy and murder.

Police prosecutor, Mr O.W. Ologun, told the court that the offences allegedly occurred on Aug. 27, 2025, about 9 a.m. at the Owode Onirin Market. Ologun alleged that the defendants and others still at large conspired and shot several traders dead with AK-47 rifles.

According to the charge sheet filed by the Commissioner of Police, six victims were named in the alleged killings. They include Bamidele Dare Mufutau, Adebayo Adewale Mathew, Adeoye Taiye, Abraham Idowu Temilola, Akinboye Oluwaseyi Olamilekan and Akeem Aderemi Adeoye.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 223 and 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. He added the suspects were brought to court to obtain a remand order pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“The advice will determine whether a prima facie case has been established against them,” Ologun said. Counsel to the defendants, Mr Azuri Ejiofor, urged the court not to grant the remand request. Ejiofor argued that the defendants had already spent more than five months in detention.

“My lord, the defendants have been in custody for over five months,” he said. Chief Magistrate E. Kubeinje granted the prosecution’s request and ordered their remand at Kirikiri Custodial Centre pending the DPP’s advice. The case was adjourned until April 15, for mention.