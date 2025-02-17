Court Remands 4 Men in Prison Over Alleged Car Theft

Share

A Tinubu Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos has remanded four men in prison over allegations of conspiracy, stealing, and receiving stolen goods.

The defendants, identified as Odunlami Soleu Wale, Salami Isiaka, Tajudeen Yekini, and Nurudeen Ogunmola, were accused of stealing a Grey Toyota 4Runner SUV worth ₦12 million and attempting to sell it off.

The court presided over by Senior Magistrate Ayoku Gbajumo (Mrs), ordered their remand in the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) facility pending the fulfilment of bail conditions.

Police prosecutor, Barrister Morufu Animashaun, representing the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID), Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, told the court that the crime took place on December 17, 2024, at Orile-Agege, Lagos.

According to the prosecution, Odunlami Soleu Wale allegedly conspired with others to steal the vehicle, which belonged to one, Jiten Khemani.

The three other defendants; Salami Isiaka, Tajudeen Yekini and Nurudeen Ogunmola, were said to have received and attempted to sell the stolen vehicle despite knowing it was unlawfully obtained.

The prosecutor argued that their actions violated Sections 411, 287, and 328 (1) & (2)(b) of the Criminal Law, Cap. C17 Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, which criminalizes conspiracy, theft, and handling of stolen goods. During the court proceedings, all four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Following their plea, the prosecutor requested a trial date and urged the court to keep the defendants in prison pending determination of the case.

In response, defence lawyers, A. O. Opade and Semire Onifade, applied for bail, arguing that their clients had reliable sureties and would attend all court proceedings.

They urged the court to grant bail under liberal conditions. After considering the submissions, Magistrate Gbajumo granted bail to each defendant in the sum of ₦1 million with two responsible sureties.

The sureties, according to the court, must be residents of Lagos State, provide evidence of three years’ tax payments, and show proof of means of livelihood, Furthermore, the Magistrate ordered the prosecutor to verify the bail conditions before the defendants could be released.

Until their bail is perfected, they will remain in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS). The case was adjourned to March 10, 2025, for mention.

