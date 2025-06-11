Court Remands 3 Men For Alleged Defilement Of 16-Year-Old Girl

Share

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court yesterday remanded three men at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl (name withheld).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government arraigned Owheghenero, Kingsley Oni, and Olorunwa Abina on a onecount of defilement.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Justice Rahman Oshodi thereafter remanded them at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, where they are currently being held.

Oshodi adjourned the case until Oct. 27 for commencement of trial. Earlier, the state counsel, Ms Bukola Okeowo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence sometime in 2023 at Aradagun Area in Badagry, Lagos State.

Okeowo alleged that the defendants defiled the girl, by having unlawful sexual inter – course with her. She said the prosecution would present five witnesses against the defendant.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

