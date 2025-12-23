Court Remands 2 Siblings Over Alleged Kidnapping Of 23-Year-Old Woman

An Ile-Ife Magistrate’s Court yesterday remanded one Carlos Awar (32) and Fortune Awar (30) for allegedly kidnapping one Bisola Olanrewaju (23).

The Prosecutor, Insp. Kehinde Ojugbele, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 4, at No. 39, Ifedapo Line 11, Ile-Ife. Ojugbele said that the defendants conspired with each other to commit felony to wit kidnapping.

According to him, the defendants unlawfully confined Olanrewaju in a location known only to them, against her will, with the intent of preventing others from finding her.

The prosecutor stated that the offence was contrary to and punishable under sections 364(2), 365 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to three-counts of conspiracy, kidnapping and illegal prevention.

The Defence Counsel, Samuel Obi, applied for the bail of the defendants on the most liberal terms, adding that his clients would not jump bail, and would provide responsible sureties.

The Presiding Magistrate, Abosede Sarumi, refused to grants their bails, but ordered their remand at the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ile-Ife pending the consideration of their bail. Sarumi adjourned the case until January 12, 2026.