Court Remands 2 For Pleading Guilty To Attempted Kidnapping

The Federal High Court in Ibadan yesterday remanded two defendants after pleading guilty to an alleged attempted kidnapping of two persons.

The defendants, Fatai Tijani, 32, and Azeez Temitope, 30, were arraigned on a two-count of conspiracy and attempted kidnapping.

The prosecuting counsel, Mr T. A. Nurudeen, alleged that the first defendant, Tijani, conspired and attempted to kidnap one Awoleran Akeem, sometime in August 2025, at Elewedu area in Iseyin.

Nurudeen further alleged that the second defendant, Temitope, had, sometime in April 2025, conspired with Tijani and attempted to kidnap one Suleiman Ojeleke.

The prosecutor stated that the offences contravened the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. He urged the court for an adjournment in view of the defendants’ plea of guilt to enable him bring his witnesses.

Nurudeen then prayed the court for the remand of the duo at the Agodi Correctional facility. NAN reports that the first and second defendants, represented by Mr R. A. Fasasi and Mr M. D. Oyeyemi, respectively, had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges against them. Thereafter, Justice Nkeonye Maha ordered the remand of the defendants and adjourned the case until Feb. 26 for hearing.