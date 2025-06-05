Court Remands 2 Chinese In Prison For Illegal Mining

Share

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two Chinese, Zhang Hong Lin and Gao Pei Hai, in prison over their alleged involvement in illegal mining.

The court’s order was sequel to the arraignment of the duo by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 5-count charge bordering on conspiracy, illegal mining of lithium and illegal possession of same.

The defendants however pleaded not guilty to the charge upon their arraignment. In view of the not guilty plea of the defendants, the prosecutor urged the court to remand them in a Correctional Centre pending the conclusion of their trial.

Responding, defence lawyer, Jeremiah Okoro, urged the court to remand the defendants in EFCC custody pending the hearing of their bail motion.

However, Justice Aneke ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre till July 4, 2025 when their trial will commence.

EFCC’S lawyer, Bilikisu Buhari, had told the court that the two defendants alongside one, Gao Pei Yu, said to be at large, committed the offences sometimes in May this year.

Specifically, the prosecutor told the court that the two Chinese and other at large, conspired among themselves with intent to defraud the Federal Government of Nigeria of the revenue accruing therefrom and without the permission of the appropriate authority, engaged in the exportation of “Mica Products, Copper bearing and Litium bearing mineral resources” out of Nigeria.

Share