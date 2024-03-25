Court Remands 2 Bizmen In Prison For Dealing In Fake Hair Attachment

Justice Friday Ogazi of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two businessmen, Ike Afam and Onyechi Izuchukwu Steve, in prison alleged dealing in fake X-pression hair attachment. The court’s order was sequel to the arraignment of the two businessmen by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on charges bordering on alleged repackaging, dealing and possession of fake hair attachment. But Afam and Steve pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting the prosecutor, Yusuf Lawan, to seek for a trial date while also urging the court to remand the defendants in prison pending conclusion of their trial.

Upon the defendant” arraignment, the prosecutor informed the court that they were arrested with the counterfeited ‘Rich Braid’, a brand of X-pression hair attachment, at Balogun market on December 2, 2022.

The lawyer also notified the court that the businessmen imprinted a ‘false’ trademark to X-pression hair attachment (Rich Braid) to the counterfeited hair attachment, the action which was calculated to deceive the buyers that they are genuine X-pression hair attachment. The lawyer further informed Justice Ogazi that the ‘illegal acts’ of the duo are misleading or likely to create a wrong impression as to the character and composition of the X-pression hair attachment, adding that their actions contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, Cap C39 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 1(18)(a)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, Cap M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

He added that the businessmen’s action was also contrary to Sections 3(1)(b): 3(2) and 1(1)(a) of the Trade Malpractices (Miscellaneous Offences) Act, Cap T12 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(h) of the same law. The case has been adjourned to July 3, 2024 for commencement of trial.