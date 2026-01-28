Court Remands 12 Suspects Over Alleged Cultism, Possession Of Firearms In Ogun

No fewer than 12 suspects were yesterday remanded over alleged cultism, murder, and unlawful possession of firearms by a Special AntiCultism Court sitting at Isabo, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The defendants are Solomon Shobamowo, 42; Henry Kingsley, 35; Habeeb Olayinka, 26; Akpandara Emmanuel, 23; Dapo Adeola, 31; Adedapo Ogunsanya, 19; and Olakemi Michael, 29. Also facing charges are Toheeb Saka, 31; Ogunsolu Faruq, 28; Balogun Williams Olamide, 26; Abolade Toheeb, 30; Abdulkareem Ayodele, 25; and Blessing Nonso, 32.

Recall that operatives of the Ogun State Police Command reportedly arrested 14 suspected members of the Eiye Confraternity at a bush location in Ipara-Remo, Ogun State, on Saturday. The police spokesperson, Oluseyi Babaseyi, said the suspects, 13 males and one female, were apprehended at about 1:20 a.m. while planning to initiate new members and conspiring to breach the peace through unlawful assembly.

Babaseyi noted that items recovered at the scene included three locally made pistols, 11 live cartridges, four rounds of 9mm Beretta ammunition, criminal charms, confraternity caps, and other items.

Appearing before the court yesterday, 12 of the defendants, whose pleas were not taken, were arraigned on a 10-count bordering on conspiracy, murder, unlawful possession of firearms, and membership of the Eiye secret cult.

The Police State Counsel, Solomon Babalola, moved an ex parte application, urging the court to remand the defendants for 60 days at the Ibara Correctional Centre pending legal advice from the state Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Babalola alleged that the defendants, between 2024 and 2025, during a cult ri- valry, unlawfully killed Femi Akindele, Kelly Eshare, and Sunday Keshinro.